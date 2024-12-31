Amanda Holden and Alan Carr have filmed a 2025 festive special for their home renovation show.

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr film 2025 Christmas special of renovation show

After previously working on two series of 'Amanda Alan’s Italian Job', they moved the show to Spain this summer and recently returned for a Christmas special which will air next year.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "The third series of their show was made in Andalusia, so it made sense to stay in the region to make the Christmas special, which takes place in Malaga.

"It will seem strange watching them in the Mediterranean sun next December when we are battling to stay warm and hoping for Christmas snow.

"But their show will certainly deliver plenty of cheer for the festive season.

"It’s just a shame that viewers will have to wait so long to see it."

Alan and Amanda previously shared how excited they were to shake up the show by moving it from Italy to Spain after two seasons.

Alan, 48, told The Mirror: "It’s always exciting when a show you love gets recommissioned but the fact that we will be bringing our unique DIY expertise to a whole different country makes it even more special. We are saying ciao for now and Hola España! Can’t wait to grab our power tools and get our hard hats on and bring some much-needed TLC to a casa in Spain."

Amanda, 53, added: "It’s wonderful how often I’m stopped in the street and told how much people love our show. Alan and I have the best time filming it and to have reached series three already is beyond the dreams of our lockdown pitch to the BBC!

"By day we love getting our hands dirty knocking down walls and lugging around power tools knowing we’ll be sipping on an ice-cold reward by night, forgetting the cameras are rolling. Bring on the Spanish sun, we can’t wait to get started."