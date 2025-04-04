Amanda Holden and Alan Carr's renovation series is heading to Greece for its fourth season.

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr will be travelling to Greece for their latest renovation job

The pair will travel to the island of Corfu this summer to film the next season of their hit BBC show after previously filming the show in Sicily and Tuscany in Italy and Andalusia in Spain.

Previously known as 'Amanda and Alan's Italian Job' and 'Amanda and Alan's Spanish Job' respectively, the show will once again get a makeover for their Greek version and will be called 'Amanda and Alan's Greek Job'.

The duo posted a video on Instagram to announce the news and Amanda quizzed Alan on questions about Greece to help unveil the destination.

In the video, the 54-year-old star said to Alan: "You are going to die of joy - we’re going to have such a great summer!"

Amanda added in a statement: "I couldn’t be happier to announce that Alan and I are going to be doing a fourth series of Amanda and Alan. If I said our big fat Greek renovation, I’m sure that will give you a clue! We’re so excited to be spending another summer together bashing down walls in one of our favourite places ever. Over 18 million of you tuned in - so thank you so much for all the love and support."

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge and the comedian also shared that the destination holds a special place in their hearts as they have previously holidayed in Corfu together.

Alan, 48, said: "Greece is always my ‘Go To’ place for holiday fun, so it will be strange for me to be packing a hard hat, drill and paint roller in my suitcase instead of my usual suntan lotion and budgie smugglers.

"After the success of Sicily, Tuscany and Andalusia, I think Greece is the perfect next step for some Alamanda magic, with its rich history and culture and let’s not forget the delicious food and drink. It feels like its already gearing up to be an unforgettable summer."

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Live Events at the BBC, said: "We're delighted to have Amanda and Alan returning for a fourth series, bringing their signature style of fun, sun and friendship to audiences right across the UK. With a new location, a completely new property to transform and some of the world's most beautiful scenery on their doorstep, we can't wait to see what magic they create together."