Amanda Holden believes her 12-year-old daughter Hollie is going to be a "big star" one day.

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge - who also has Lexi, 18, with her husband Chris Hughes - was joined by her youngest girl on the ITV talent show recently where she assisted in pressing her Golden Buzzer with Simon Cowell's 10-year-old son Eric.

And now a source has spilled that Amanda, 53, has big plans for Hollie to have a career in showbiz, and would love both her girls to follow her into the entertainment industry.

An insider told OK! Magazine: "Amanda has big plans for both her girls and is keen for them to follow in her footsteps and have a career in showbiz. Lexi is already doing well with her modelling but it’s Hollie who Amanda thinks is going to be a big star."

They added: "Hollie is very interested in her mum’s career and loves going along to things like Britain’s Got Talent and has been begging Amanda to let her get involved for years. Although it was a spontaneous thing with her and Eric pressing the golden buzzer, Amanda knew it was only a matter of time before it happened."

Meanwhile, Amanda recently defended her teen daughter posting bikini pictures to social media.

The TV star stressed she is an advocate of "body positivity" and doesn’t mind seeing her eldest post images of herself in swimwear.

Speaking to the MailOnline, she said: "Lexi did speak to me and her dad about this.

"She is 18 years old now, so I feel like she's confident and we have always encouraged body positivity in our house.

"I feel like if she's ready to do that then we're all for it. She knows what could happen from doing it, but I think she should be able to do what she wants, when she wants, and at 18 that's the correct time to do it.

"I wouldn't have encouraged it before, she posted a photo last year in a bikini when she was 17 but again, that's her choice. We are happy if she is happy."