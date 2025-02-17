Amanda Holden, Mel B and Vernon Kay's children tipped for Nepo Island

Amanda Holden, Mel B and Vernon Kay's children are being lined up for new show 'Nepo Island'.

The Channel 4 show will see some of the offspring of British celebrities spend time on an island while their famous parents look on.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Stars and their kids will be flown over to an island where they will be separated. The parents will be watching how their kids cope and will be setting tasks.”

The show hopes to prove “these kids don’t need their famous parents to do well”

Mel B's 25-year-old daughter Phoenix Brown is tipped to star in the show, alongside Amanda's model daughter Lexi, 19, and Vernon and Tess Daly's Phoebe, 20, who is a TV university student.

DJ and television presenter Phoenix recently opened up about the positives and negatives of having a famous parent.

She told Radio Times: “I can’t deny that having Mel B as my mum has opened a few doors.

"Even when nepo babies are great at their job, they face a backlash fuelled by misunderstanding, jealousy or resentment.

"The issue has never before sparked so much hate or become so febrile and poisonous."

She added: "Nepotism is everywhere, no matter what area you work in. It’s just that the entertainment industry is very visible.

“It’s clear there is a problem … but we will get nowhere by targeting nepo babies as individuals. We must explore the bigger societal issues."