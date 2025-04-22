Amanda Holden has admitted that her new Netflix show titled 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' has "always been a dream".

Amanda Holden is hosting the new Netflix show Cheat: Unfinished Business with Paul C. Brunson

The 54-year-old star is set to host the new dating reality show - which arrives on the streaming platform later this month - and has wanted to present such a programme since appearing on Cilla Black's famous show 'Blind Date' in 1991, even though she was in a relationship at the time.

Amanda recalled to OK! magazine: "I had a boyfriend! I was all loved up! But I've always wanted to do a relationship show. It has always been the dream."

For the new show 'Cheat: Unfinished Business', Amanda has teamed up with 'Celebs Go Dating' star Paul C. Brunson and the series focuses on the lives of eight couples who have had infidelity issues and want to see if their relationship has a way forward together.

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge added: "A dating show like 'Blind Date' is fun. You get to witness those giddy early days, where it's all excitement at the beginning of a love story.

"My show digs deeper because it presents both sides of the coin, reminding us not to rush to judgment. The show promises an emotional rollercoaster filled with fear, tears, romance, and heartbreak."

Amanda also explained how she is excited for the format of the new show as people are always interested by love triangles.

She added: "The topic [of cheating] is contentious, obviously, and difficult. I think it makes for a more interesting theme. The show is not like anything else, it's layered and it's intelligent and it's empathetic."

Amanda - who has been married to her second husband Chris Hughes since 2008 and has daughters Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13, with him - admits that she couldn't help but get emotionally attached to those involved in the series.

She said: "I did get emotionally involved, as you would expect. In the early days of filming, I was trying my best to not show too much, because when you've read the research on the couples that are taking part and then you see the body language and the tears and them trying to calm down.

"All the vulnerabilities that humans go through when something like this happens... it's hard not to be invested in that yourself. I was trying so hard not to give anything away, and then I just sort of let that go because it was a bit impossible for me."