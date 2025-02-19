'Amandaland' has reportedly been recommissioned for a second series.

Amandaland 'is returning for a second series'

The BBC sitcom starring Lucy Punch, Dame Joanna Lumley and Philippa Dunne - which is a spinoff of hit show 'Motherland' - has already proven to be popular with viewers after dropping this month, and bosses are said to be keen to bring Amanda, her mum Felicity and friend Anne back for more.

An insider told the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column: "Almost five million Brits are hooked on 'Amandaland'. It's become a massive hit.

"Top brass at the BBC want another series because they think it has the potential to become a mega hit.

"They think it could soon become even more popular than 'Motherland.' "

It's reported another six episode run is in the pipeline, with writers already working on scripts and filming set to kick off later in 2025.

Lucy, Dame Joanna and Philippa are believed to have already agreed to reprise their respective roles as Amanda, Felicity and Anne.

The source added: "They're excited to get started on the new episodes".

Meanwhile, BBC bosses think 'Amandaland' has a "a lot of potential".

Another insider said: "Everyone thinkgs it's likely to ramp up some big awards and bumper ratings."

The first series was produced by 'Motherland’s writer Sharon Horgan’s production company Merman.

Making the initial announcement last year, Horgan said: “We’re delighted to be working with the BBC and with this incredible cast.

“'Motherland' took off in a way that none of us were expecting and it’s just so exciting that we get to continue to make this next chapter of parenthood and friendship.

"We have new parents, a new school and new problems to look forward to. We can’t wait to get going on it."

BBC’s Head of Comedy, Tanya Qureshi, added at the time: “'Motherland' continues to be one of the most loved comedies on the BBC, and we’re so pleased we are carrying on with the story, taking the characters in a new direction and to a different postcode.

“Lucy, Joanna and Phillipa are three of the funniest comedy actors around and we’re thrilled to have them on board.”