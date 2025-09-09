Amy Childs is planning to put a stone back on after losing "a lot of weight".

The TOWIE star, 35 - who has two-year-old twins, Milly and Billy, with her partner Billy Delbosq as well as daughter Polly, eight, with ex Bradley Wright, and Ritchie, five, with an ex of the same name - has taken to social media to reassure concerned fans, after she was inundated with "so many questions" about her figure.

She said in an Instagram video: "I've come on here as I've had so many questions about my weight loss.

"Yes, I have lost a lot of weight, but I need to put at least a stone back on and also be getting stronger because, like I said, I've lost a lot of weight.

"But as you have all seen I have gained weight after having Polly and Ritchie, the babies, which obviously when you have a baby it is meant to happen. You're meant to put loads of weight on.

"But, for me, I lost it dramatically due to stress with mum and, yeah, I just lost so much weight."

Amy has joined forces with fitness coaches Jon and Zoe Kirk in a bid to put some weight back on, and she also wants to get "really fit".

She added: "Like I said I want to put a stone back on and just be really fit for the kids and these guys results are incredible and are going to help me understand nutrition and keep me accountable because it is so easy to stop.

"I'm going for strong, not skinny and I can't wait to share my journey."

She wrote in an Instagram caption: "Weight loss journey finished [tick emoji]

I have had loads of messages around my weight loss… but now it’s time for the next part of my journey!!!

Strong not skinny, let’s do this

I’m so excited to have Signed up with,

@jon_jkphysique

@zoe_jkphysique

Transformation pending (sic)"