Amy Childs has thanked her fiance for helping her to overcome a "very stressful" six months.

Amy Childs has endured a tough six months

The 35-year-old TV star has taken to social media to reflect on a turbulent period in her life and to thank Billy Delbosq for the support he's shown her over recent times.

She wrote on Instagram: "Appreciation post for this one [heart emoji] A very stressful 6 months with the house renovations but we are finally there.

"Passing ships, 4 kids, house renovation, work, if we can get through this we can get through anything babe [heart emoji] I love you babe @billydelbosq8 (sic)"

Billy subsequently took to the replies to empathise his support for Amy.

He wrote: "The last 6 months has been an absolute rollercoaster of ups and downs.. Renovations, Family life, work life and everything else in between..

"But we’ve come through the other side stronger… Life always throws curve balls but no matter what we have us [heart emoji] I love you xxx (sic)"

Amy previously admitted that her mum's ill-health has taken its toll on her.

The TV star revealed that she was struggling to cope with some many different stresses in her life.

Amy - who has Polly, eight, Ritchie, five, and three-year-old twins Milly and Billy - told OK! magazine: "I'm going through so much at the minute that the weight has fallen off me.

"I worry about my mum constantly. She's very emotional – she thinks she's going to have another heart attack.

"People think I'm not eating, but I do eat. To be honest, I do feel better when I'm a bit heavier than I am at the moment.

"There's so much going on at the minute – it's the result of pure stress. We're also having renovations done in the midst of parenting four kids."

Despite this, Amy was confident that she could overcome the challenges.

The reality TV star said at the time: ""I'm strong, I've been in this industry for 15 years. I've had lots of people concerned about me, which I completely understand, but yes, people can be so quick to judge."