Amy Dowden is "delighted" to be back on 'Strictly Come Dancing' following her breast cancer battle.

Amy Dowden made her grand return to Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night

The 34-year-old star was forced to take a year out of her role as a professional on the BBC Latin and Ballroom show in 2023 as she fought the disease but as it was revealed that she will now compete with JLS singer JB Gill, 37, she admitted that it feels like she is starting all over again.

Speaking to host Claudia Winkleman during the launch show of the latest series on Saturday (14.08.24) night, she said: "I'm delighted and it just feel like my first year all over again. I just want JB to have the best time and hopefully to fall in love with dancing!"

JB was thrilled to have been paired up with Amy and always hoped that would be the case because she has worked with his contemporaries like McFly starTom Fletcher on previous editions of the show.

He said: "She's real, she's had experience working with pop stars in the past so I know I'm gonna be in good hands."

Just before the couples were revealed, Amy made her grand return to the show with her fellow professionals as she performed the lead in a spectacular routine choreographed to an acoustic version of Dua Lipa's hit 'Training Season'.

Elsewhere on launch night, it was revealed that comedian Chris McCausland - who has become the series' first-ever blind contestant - will be dancing with Dianne Buswell, whilst 'EastEnders' actor Jamie Borthwick will be hitting the dancefloor with Michelle Tsiakkas.

Olympian and former 'Gladiators' star Montell Douglas will be competing with Johannes Radebe and Luba Mushtuk will be guiding 'DIY SOS' presenter Nick Knowles through the process.

Karen Hauer has been paired up with ex-footballer Paul Merson, and former 'TOWIE' star Pete Wicks will be dancing with Jowitza Przystal.

'Morning Live' presenter and TV doctor Punam Krishan has been coupled up with Gorka Márquez and 'Love Island' star Tasha Ghouri will be learning the moves with Aljaž Škorjanec.

Olympian Tom Dean will be competing with Nadiya Bychkova and pop singer Toyah Willcox will be dancing with Neil Jones, following his return to the series after a three-year absence.

Hockey champion Sam Quek has been teamed up with Nikita Kuzmin - who competed in 'Celebrity Big Brother' earlier this year - whilst 'Miranda' star Sarah Hadland will be working with Vito Coppola following his star turn with last year's winner Ellie Leach.

Opera singer Wynne Evans - who is best known to TV audiences for starring in the GoCompare adverts - has been partnered with Katya Jones and completing the lineup is former 'X Factor' winner Shayne Ward and his professional partner Nancy Xu.