Amy Dowden has thanked her supporters after her epic comeback to 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Amy Dowden and JB Gill wowed with their Waltz during week one

The 34-year-old professional dancer and her celebrity partner JB Gill found themselves at the top of the leaderboard on Saturday night (21.09.24), after returning to the show following her battle with breast cancer, and she has thanked fans for their support and praised the JLS star, 37, after they scored an impressive 31 points from the judges in the first week.

She gushed on Instagram alongside a picture from their Waltz to 'When I Need You' by Leo Sayer: "Well last night was a pure dream! What a show. Absolutely loved watching and supporting everyone! Congratulations to all couples! To my superstar @jbgill , you shone and lead me around the floor so beautifully! Thank you! Thank you for working so hard and trusting me! Can’t wait to get back in the training room tomorrow! Thank you so much for all the support! (sic)"

Amy recently shared how being back on ‘Strictly' is a “celebration" after she was forced to take a break from the BBC One Latin and ballroom competition after being diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023.

In an interview with Closer magazine, she said: "It’s been such a celebration. It’s so lush. I feel like I’m home. We’ve worked so hard over the last few weeks on spectacular group numbers, I’m just so excited for the 20th year to be hitting your screens.”

Amy - who was supported during her battle by her friends and family and especially her husband Ben Jones - is extremely proud to be back as there were times during her cancer treatment where she never believed she would be able to dance again.

She said: “It’s so surreal. I can’t believe the place I was in this time last year to what I am now. There were so many times when I didn’t think it was going to be possible. I’m just really proud of myself. I hope it gives others going through treatment hope and courage.”