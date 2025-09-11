Amy Dowden's mother said the "best" part of the National Television Awards (NTAs) was her daughter still being with her, following her breast cancer battle.

Amy Dowden's mum in emotional NTAs comment as Strictly star congratulates Molly-Mae Hague

The Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer was nominated in the Authored Documentary category for her documentary Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, in which she detailed her health battle.

While she lost out to former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague's Molly-Mae: Behind It All at Wednesday night's (10.09.25) ceremony, which took place at London's The O2, Amy's mother was just pleased to attend the spectacle alongside her daughter.

At the end of the night, Amy shared a family selfie on her Instagram account, and she added the caption: "After this pic my mam just said tonight was fab but the best thing of all is that we still have you! Your still with us! [Face Holding Back Tears emoji] So glad they had the best time (sic)"

The 35-year-old dancer was gracious in defeat, as she took to Instagram to congratulate Molly-Mae on her NTAs victory, and admitted it was "an honour" to receive a nod in the powerful category.

Amy wrote: "Huge congratulations to Molly Mae on your NTA win! It's been an honour to be nominated alongside such powerful and inspiring documentaries.

"I'm incredibly proud to have been nominated for my documentary Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me. When I made the deeply personal decision to share my breast cancer journey, it was to raise awareness, promote early detection, and give hope and strength to others going through it. An NTA nomination was just the icing on the cake.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who voted and supported the documentary. Your messages, love, and encouragement mean the world to me.

"I promise to keep using my voice to raise awareness, support others, and shine a light on the reality of breast cancer."

Molly-Mae dedicated her award to one of other nominees - the late rugby league player Rob Burrow and his family.

His documentary There's Only One Rob Burrow - which was a tribute to the life of the sportsman, who lost his battle with MND last year aged 41 - was also nominated in the category.

In her acceptance speech, Molly-Mae said: "I think as you guys saw, we were up against some seriously inspirational people in this category.

"To Lindsay, Rob Burrow's wife and his children, his story was far more inspirational than mine could ever be.

"It was just incredible and touched me in more ways than I can explain. This one's for you Rob, and to the other inspirational people in this category."