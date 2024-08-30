Amy Dowden's return to 'Strictly Come Dancing' will be celebrated with a special dance.

The 34-year-old professional dancer was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023 and given the all-clear in February this year, and it will be an emotional comeback on the BBC One Latin and ballroom show as they've prepared a special routine, which Amy is dedicating to her "pink sisters" who have supported her throughout her battle with the disease.

She said in a statement: "I am so excited for every element of being back with my Strictly family.

"I am so grateful to get this opportunity, especially as it’s such a special year for this legendary show. It feels like it’s my first year again.

"I’m buzzing to see the whole team, for costumes, for dance routines, to meet the celebrities, the judges. Everyone’s laughing at me because I am just smiling constantly. I’d like to dedicate this dance to my pink sisters who have supported me through the past year and to all those currently facing cancer.”

Creative director Jason Gilkison has choreographed a dance to 'Training Season' by Dua Lipa, 'Busy Earnin’' and 'Keep Moving' by Jungle, and 'Candle Flame' by Jungle and Eric the Architect, as performed by Dave Arch and his band.

Jason said: “It was an absolute pleasure to choreograph this very special, empowering and strong routine celebrating Amy’s return.

“She and all of the professional dancers are a complete joy to work with, the best at their craft, and we are lucky to be able to share their skills with the nation, particularly with this celebratory dance.”

Amy was recently the subject of the BBC documentary 'Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me', where she opened up about her health battle, which saw her have a mastectomy and chemotherapy and also fight off sepsis.