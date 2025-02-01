Andrea Corr has been unmasked on 'The Masked Singer'.

Andrea Corr has left the ITV show

The 50-year-old star has exited the ITV show, after she was revealed to be the celebrity beneath the Snail costume.

After her exit was announced, Andrea said: "I had such a good time - everyone's been lovely, it's been really joyous."

Andrea - who is best known as the lead singer of The Corrs - also admitted that she "loved" wearing the Snail costume.

She reflected: "I have to say, I do think it will be a wonderful experience that I look back on for the rest of my life.

"I really loved it. It's been a really great experience. But it's time for me to escargot."

Elsewhere, Sir Grayson Perry was unmasked as Kingfisher.

The 64-year-old artist loved his "cute" costume, and was pleased that he managed to fool the show's judging panel, which included Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Maya Jama.

Grayson added that he had a "lovely time embracing the spirit of the show".

Joel Dommett - the 'Masked Singer' host - previously revealed that the new series features a host of big-name stars.

The 39-year-old comedian promised that some "real legends" would appear on 'The Masked Singer' in 2025.

He said on Hits Radio: "There’s some big old shocks this year. The names get bigger and bigger. There’s some really amazing ones this year. Just real legends of the game.

"Some people have started to say those names online."

Joel also discussed Maya replacing Rita Ora on the panel.

He shared: "What Rita used to do, and she was so fantastic as this, she would not really know who anyone was. And she had no guesses, so what she would do, she would go through her phone and just pick whoever was the first person who came up in her contacts. And just pick someone really, really famous.

"She was great Rita, and Maya's a great replacement too. It's great stuff."