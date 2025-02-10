Andrea McLean "collapsed" on her bathroom floor after contracting pneumonia.

Andrea McLean was recently rushed to hospital

The 55-year-old star has revealed via her Substack that she was hit by "severe pneumonia" at the start of the year, which led to her being rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

The 'Loose Women' star shared: "In December I was one of thousands who came down with ‘flu.

"Like lots of people, I sucked it up, thinking it would pass in a week or so. After seven days of sweating and shivering, with a raging temperature and chills, and pain in my chest and back, my wee turned brown. I collapsed in the bathroom, and like the adverts you see on telly with the elderly, I lay there for an hour before my husband found me."

Despite being rushed to hospital, Andrea's problems continued to worsen over subsequent days.

She shared: "I had severe pneumonia, Acute Kidney Injury and sepsis. Things happened quickly; drips, super-strong antibiotics via IV and orally, and I was transferred to the Emergency Assessment Ward.

"I spent two days and nights there, in almost constant pain, with sensory overload with the screams, shouting and sound and smell of poo from people losing control of their bowels. (sic)"

Andrea has recently been allowed to return home - but her recovery is far from complete.

The TV star shared: "It’s now February, and I’m still not well enough to handle normal stuff like getting up and rushing out the door to do the jobs I’d been booked to do, because every part of that process would end with me falling down, or at the very least sitting on a tube station floor feeling very unwell and embarrassed at the stares. I’m still having ‘funny turns’ while out for a walk, or attempting the mildest of exercise.

"It means I haven’t really started 2025 yet."