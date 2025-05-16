Andrew Buchan thinks it’s “fair enough” his debut screenwriting project ‘Passenger’ was not renewed by ITV for a second series.

The 46-year-old’s six-part darkly comic thriller, which aired in March 2024, featured Wunmi Mosaku, 38, as Detective Riya Ajunwa and David Threlfall, 71, as Jim Bracknell – and despite receiving broadly positive reviews, ITV confirmed later that year that the show would not continue.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Andrew said: “We all as a team took a huge leap to try and craft something very different.

“Some people responded to it, other people didn’t. That’s completely fair enough and fine.”

He stressed he was proud of the work accomplished on the series.

Set in the fictional northern town of Chadder Vale, ‘Passenger’ follows Detective Ajunwa as she investigates a series of bizarre and unexplained crimes.

The narrative begins with the mysterious disappearance and sudden return of local girl Katie Wells, portrayed by Rowan Robinson. The series, filmed in Todmorden, West Yorkshire, was noted for its authentic setting and design.

Andrew also mentioned having “a huge map” in his head detailing potential developments for a second series, which would have revisited Chadder Vale and its unresolved mysteries.

The actor and writer expressed gratitude towards Polly Hill, ITV's Head of Drama, for commissioning the series.

He said: “She took an enormous leap putting something like ‘Passenger’ on ITV1 because it felt like it wasn’t typical ITV1 fare, maybe.”

Andrew also commended the cast, particularly Wunmi and the entire group, for their dedication to the project.

Following ‘Passenger’, Andrew is set to appear in ITV's upcoming thriller ‘Code of Silence’, premiering on 18 May 2025.

The series, created by Catherine Moulton, features Rose Ayling-Ellis, 30, as Alison Woods, a Deaf catering worker who becomes involved in a police investigation due to her lip-reading skills.

Andrew portrays DI James Marsh, working alongside Charlotte Ritchie, 35, as DS Ashleigh Francis.

The drama aims to provide representation for the Deaf community and is produced by Mammoth Screen.

‘Passenger’ is still available for streaming on ITVX.