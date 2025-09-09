Andrew Lincoln turned down Hollywood offers in favour of filming new ITV nail-biting drama Coldwater.

Andrew Lincoln rejected Hollywood offers to make ITV's Coldwater

The Walking Dead star appears opposite Eve Myles, Ewen Bremner and Indira Varma in the new six-part series, which sees Andrew's middle-aged character John move to Scotland and strike up a friendship with his oddball neighbour Tommy (Ewen), despite his wife Fiona's (Indira) protestations.

Andrew admits he "couldn't walk away" from the programme once he was offered it.

He said: "It's a brilliant script and there were options to go back to America and do other things, but I couldn't walk away from Coldwater.

"It was one of those scripts that was really interesting and about lots and lots of things."

As well as the script, Andrew has also enjoyed shooting the show in Scotland, admitting it was an "amazing job".

He added: "I hope that the mad, anarchic energy that has been surrounding this project has percolated into the end product because it’s been an amazing job.

"I’ve loved working in Scotland with this brilliant crew and cast.

"It's been a real joy. There’s lots of really good domestic dramas and really good horrors and excellent comedies."

However, Andrew recently admitted his teenage children "haven't talked" to him after he filmed a naked shower scene for Coldwater.

He told The Times newspaper: "Look, I’m just thrilled that people are still asking me to get naked at 50 ...

"I said to Arthur: 'How would you feel about me pleasuring myself on national television?’ And he said: 'What do you think?’

"My children haven’t talked to me since I did the job. My son just said: 'Can you just not have waited for three years until I was through school?'"

As well as turning down Hollywood offers for Coldwater, Andrew rejected several major movie roles while he was making The Walking Dead - because he didn't want to spend too much time away from his family.

He previously told Collider: "I have a young family and the industry is littered with people that don't make it as a family. And I spent eight months away from them for a lot of their childhood.

"It was becoming more unbearable so basically, when I was home, I was playing catch-up as a parent, as a husband and as a father."