Angela Griffin believes the key to her long-lasting marriage is independence.

Angela Griffin's marriage secret [Prima/ Ray Burmiston]

The 48-year-old actress has been married to Jason Milligan - the father of her two children - since 2006 and Angela tries not to put too much pressure on their relationship.

Speaking in Prima’s September issue, she said: "I do not expect all my joy, all my happiness or all my everything to come from him. I think that’s too much pressure on anyone. We like loads of the same stuff, and there’s stuff that we don’t both like. And if he doesn’t like doing it, I go and do it with someone else.

"The thing I’ve always lived by is being independent. My mum told me to always have my bus fare home and always make sure that I can get myself out of a situation without needing anybody else. And I’ve really done that, and it’s given me a power – the fact that I don’t need to have other people.

"My confidence is increasing as I’m getting older. When I was younger, I was scared of making the wrong decision. I was scared I would somehow say the wrong thing or do the wrong thing. Now, I think people take me a bit more seriously."

Meanwhile, Angela is starring in new TV show 'The Wives' and is excited to be part of an "ensemble female-led show".

She said: "I can’t remember the last time there was an ensemble female- led show. That’s what drew me in and made me want to be a part of 'The Wives'. It’s beautiful: aspirational, about female friendships, about what happens when you get to your late 40s – your kids are moving out and everything that has defined you up to that moment changes.

"It’s mind-blowing that my name is on a primetime drama because it’s so competitive. So I really am grateful for where I have got to, because it’s hard to get a gig. There’s that whole imposter syndrome thing, and I think a lot of that comes from class and not going to drama school. So I am trying to go, ‘As long as I don’t squander it, as long as I don’t take advantage and as long as I don’t take it for granted, then I deserve it."

The September 2024 issue of Prima is now on sale.