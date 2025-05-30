Angela Scanlon has declared that doing 'Strictly Come Dancing' was worse than childbirth.

Angela Scanlon took part in the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing

The 41-year-old presenter has daughters Ruby, seven, and Marnie, three, with her entrepreneur husband Roy Horgan, and Angela would rather relive the birth of her children without pain relief "ten times over" than hack the pain of "raw, bleeding blisters", of which she suffered from on the hit BBC Saturday night dancing show in 2023.

Angela, whose professional dance partner on the show was Carlos Gu, 32, told reality TV star Vicky Pattison, 37, on their 'Get a Grip' podcast: "I've had two children without pain relief and would do that ten times over in a day than have raw, bleeding blisters.

"You have to put the goddamn shoes on and do a Viennese waltz - my heels have never had so much action.

"You put a plaster on and, because you're sweating like a donkey, it falls off. You put socks on with your ballroom shoe, and you're still rub-a-dubbing.

"You're raw."

The Virgin Radio UK host and Carlos finished in sixth place on 'Strictly Come Dancing' after their Cha-cha-cha to 'I Will Survive' by Gloria Gaynor failed to win over judges Craig Revel Horwood, 60, Motsi Mabuse, 44, Shirley Ballas, 64, and Anton Du Beke, 58.

The pair were in the dance-off with Layton Williams, 30, the star of the hit Netflix sitcom 'Sex Education', and his professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin, 27.

And recalling the moments the pair were waiting under the red lights waiting for 'Strictly Come Dancing' host Tess Daly, 56, to announce their names if they got through each week or were in the bottom two, she said it was "hell on Earth".

Angela told writer-and-beauty-expert Caroline Hirons on the 'Glad We Had This Chat' podcast in 2024: "Under the lights? Hell on Earth. I don't know how they're still allowed to do it. Honestly, it's absolute torture.

"And the thing about it is, we were never, or we were very rarely, like up there on the leaderboard - twice maybe. So you can sometimes have like a little bit of a breather because I think...

"I don't fully understand how the marking works but you know, if you're right up there, it's very unlikely that the public voted, no matter how bad it is, is enough to get you out.

"If you're skirting around the middle, it's a danger zone. The level of competition was insane so it was never comfortable."