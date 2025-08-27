Angela Scanlon claims a "very well-known" celebrity guest on The One Show acted like a "creep" during filming.

Angela Scanlon was horrified by the behaviour of a celebrity guest on The One Show

The TV presenter has opened up about the experience without naming the star in question - revealing he asked her an inappropriate question seconds before they went live and she was left with a "raging internal conflict" as she questioned whether she should expose his behaviour on TV.

During an appearance on the Where There's A Will, There's a Wake podcast, Angela, 41, explained: "I was doing a live show one day and before we started recording.

"It was myself and a male co-host and there was a male guest who’s very, very well-known.

"He was sat opposite me, and I’m like a busy woman, I was like learning where we were going, I was understanding when the VTs were dropping and whatever else.

"I welcomed him in with open arms and I sat down and did what I had to do, which is my job, which is what he was there to do, presumably.

"Anyway, just before we went live, he turned around to me and he said - I was wearing jeans and a blazer, not that that should matter - but he said: ‘Are you wearing panties underneath those?’ And then, boom, we are live on air."

Angela went on to admit she worried it would have been "unprofessional" to call him out over his comments on the show, saying: "He was such a creep. It was too much.

"The raging internal conflict because I'm a woman who stands up for herself, but I'd have been unprofessional if I had in that situation."

Angela previously admitted she exagerated her TV experience to land a job on The One Show.

During an appearance on Spencer Matthews' Big Fish podcast, she explained: "[The TV boss] said: 'Have you ever done studio?' and I said: 'Yeah I've done loads of it in Ireland.'

"Then I went off to do Robot Wars and I got a call to say: 'They want you to fill in on The One Show.' I was on a train practising how to read autocue and I had no idea what I was doing' ...

"I was too afraid to say guys: 'I don't know what open and switch means you're going to have to literally break this down for me'.

"I should have openly said: 'These are my limitations, I'm going to need help: I think I can do it, I'm pretty sure I can, but I might need you to give me a hand.'

"Whereas I just shut up shop and had to pretend that I knew exactly what I was doing which was quite lonely.

"I had fooled myself into believing that if I reached these things that I'd be great, everything would be fantastic."