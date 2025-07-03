Angellica Bell is being lined up for Strictly Come Dancing.

Angellica Bell for Strictly Come Dancing?

The 49-year-old TV presenter made quite the impression on show bosses when she competed on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year and she is now in line to appear on the next season of BBC’s Strictly.

A source told The Sun: “Angellica has been very vocal about her desire to be on Strictly.

“Her confidence was massively knocked by the whole Martin Lewis drama but she’s had a new lease of life since doing Celebrity Big Brother.

She wants to grab every opportunity and has no qualms about making known what she wants.

“She’s hugely energetic and will throw herself into training.

"Strictly bosses think she’ll be a great fit.”

Despite over 20 years experience on TV, Angellica was left shocked when she was unexpectedly axed from The Martin Lewis Money Show in 2023.

However, her appearance on CBB was a huge hit with viewers as she won them over with her bubbly personality.

Angellia was the fourth evictee on this year’s Celebrity Big Brother and was ousted during a triple eviction with Ella Rae Wise and Patsy Palmer.

She admitted she was happy to make it as far as she did, explaining she was "surprised that Big Brother even knew who [she] was.

She added: "To get a place on 'Celebrity Big Brother' was amazing. The thing is though, with me, I'm very pragmatic and I was like 'Big Brother, I'm leaving'. I knew it.

"There are some big names in there, big characters who have got huge platforms and who are talented. Who are great, everyone is wonderful.

"So I am happy to just be here. I did not even think I would last this long, so in my eyes I have won this show!"