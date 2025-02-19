Anita Dobson has returned to 'EastEnders'.

The 75-year-old actress has reprised the role of Angie Watts to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the BBC soap, and Anita has admitted to having a "wonderful" time on set.

The actress - who first played Angie, the wife of Den Watts, between 1985 and 1988 - told the BBC: "I have to say a huge thank you to everyone on the 'EastEnders' team for making me feel so welcome. It was joyful.

"When I first put the costume on, it was like ‘Wow’. It was very wonderful and weird at the same time."

Angie's appears in the form of a vision of her daughter, Sharon Watts, who is fighting for her life following an explosion in The Queen Vic.

Anita revealed that Sir Brian May, her husband and the lead guitarist of rock band Queen, is the only person who knew about her 'EastEnders' return.

Asked how difficult it was to keep the news under wraps, Anita replied: "I obviously told Brian, but I honestly haven’t told anybody!

"It’s been really hard because so many people that I’m really close to have said ‘oh, are you going back?’ because I’ve gone back to do the documentary, so it’s been so hard not to say anything. But, I’ve been a really good girl and I’ve kept my little mouth shut because I didn’t want there to be any spoilers!"

Angie remains one of 'EastEnders' most iconic characters, and Anita feels proud to be associated with the long-running soap.

The actress shared: "I feel honoured. People often say to me, ‘oh, do you get fed up with it?’ and I say ‘absolutely not’. If there is one thing in my career that I think went incredibly well, it was Angie Watts, and I’m so proud of all the things that she bought to me.

"A few parts have come along for me in my career where they just fit like a glove, and Angie was a classic example of that. It was no effort to play her at all. She was a delight. As soon as I saw the scripts I thought ‘this one is a good one’."