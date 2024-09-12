Anna Maxwell Martin and Anna Friel have been cast in a new BBC drama from Jimmy McGovern.

The 'Marcella' star and the 'Line of Duty' actress will be joined by Bobby Schofield, David Threlfall and Mark Womack in the as-yet untitled single drama, which will explore the impact of grooming and sexual abuse on one family.

Writer Jimmy said: "I can’t believe the cast and crew that have been assembled for this production.

"It’s a challenging film, yes, but I can’t wait for it to be shown."

The 90-minute single drama will be set and filmed in Liverpool.

It will tell the story of the Mitchell family, who are dealing with the devastating aftermath of an act of abuse, and the knowledge that it was perpetrated by a member of their own family who has just been released from prison, after serving his sentence.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: "Jimmy McGovern is one of our greatest dramatists, and a master at writing about today’s world.

"His new film sensitively examines the pain of abuse and how it affects not only the victim but ripples out across the whole family.

"To see it brought to the screen with such a high calibre cast and creative team is further testament to the quality of Jimmy’s writing."

Colin McKeown, executive producer for LA Productions – who will make the film - added: "This is a profoundly challenging and sensitive subject, tackled with intelligence and care by Jimmy McGovern.

"It’s a privilege to be working with him again following the success of our previous collaborations on single dramas: Common, Care, Reg and Anthony."

The Bay's Julia Ford will direct the drama for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.