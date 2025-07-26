Anna Richardson refuses to watch “deeply unethical” Love Island.

Anna Richardson blasts 'deeply unethical' Love Island

The Naked Attraction host is not a fan of the ITV2 show – hosted by Maya Jama – and revealed she “refuses to watch it in on a point of principle” as she believes her Channel 4 show is much more inclusive.

She told MailOnline: “You're seeing a range of bodies [on Naked Attraction], it makes you feel comfortable about your own.

“And I personally have never, ever watched Love Island, so I kind of refuse, on point of principle, because I think that Love Island is a deeply unethical show.

“So what you're doing is you're showing youth and beauty and rivalry as a betrayal, as some kind of standard that we should be held up to, whereas Naked Attraction does the exact opposite.”

Anna went on to explain that Naked Attraction is “about acceptance” and showing that “nobody's body is perfect”.

She added: “I think it's about, I think it's a gloriously bonkers show about acceptance.”

“It is about the fact that nobody's body is perfect. This is about vulnerability. It's about acceptance.

“Whether I've got a stoma, or I have a disability, I've got one leg, or I'm in a wheelchair, whatever happens to be, or I'm a trans person on my journey, all of us deserve to be loved and accepted for who we are.”

And, Anna has high hopes that the show will make a comeback.

She said: “I am desperate for it to come back. I really hope so, because it's a fun show to do, and it does very well, but I have no idea about the politics of whether it is or not, but let's keep our fingers crossed.”