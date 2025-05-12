Anna Richardson is still “holding out” hope for a ‘Naked Attraction' musical.

Anna Richardson wants a Naked Attraction musical

The 54-year-old presenter hosted the Channel 4 dating show - where contestants appear fully nude in the hope of finding love - throughout its entire run, but shortly after bosses confirmed that there are "no plans" for any more episodes, she has revealed that there has been talk of a stage version, and she wants comedienne Dawn French to play her.

She is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "There was talk at one point of 'Naked Attraction' becoming a musical, which is just absolutely hilarious. I still hold out for doing 'Naked Attraction: Live in the West End'. But, that is interesting - who would I want to play the part of me? Probably Dawn French.

"It's got to be Dawn French, hasn't it?

"We probably share the same sort of body shape, and we've definitely got the same fringe."

Anna has insisted that the idea of a 'Naked Attraction' musical is something she is "absolutely passionate" about, and she could see it going on the road for a UK tour.

She said: "Believe you me, this has been discussed. It's something that I'm absolutely passionate about.

"It's absolutely something you could take on a live theatre tour, so I'm putting it out there to the universe that the powers that be see the sense of this, and we could take it around the UK because I think it would just be hilarious."

If 'Naked Attraction' were to be adapted into a musical, it would follow on Channel 4 competition series 'The Great British Bake Off' - which had a limited run in London in 2023 - whilst British TV staples such as 'Coronation Street', 'Bad Girls' and 'Only Fools and Horses' have also been put on stage over the years.

And Anna recently admitted that Channel 4 is yet to confirm whether it has commissioned more episodes of 'Naked Attraction', but she was hopeful that a new series would come to fruition.

She said: "We're still waiting to hear from Channel 4, basically whether we're gonna have a new series.

"I would love to have a new series of 'Naked Attraction'. I think say it's cult viewing. It's really popular. I love it.

"I think that it would be great to sort of change the format up a little bit, to bring it on a little bit would be amazing.

"But, yeah, watch this space. Channel 4, come on, bring it back!"