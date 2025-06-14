Annabel Croft found Strictly Come Dancing to be a "wonderful distraction" amid her grief.

The 58-year-old tennis legend signed up to take part in the 2023 edition of the BBC Latin and ballroom competition just months after her husband Mel Coleman died following a short battle with cancer and while it was all such a "terrible time", she found that learning to dance was "amazing" when it came to coping with it all.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Funnily enough, the show did remind me of the tennis tour. There is a lot of competition. "It is the same in tennis.

"It was such a terrible time and it is still a terrible time. I don't think you ever get over it.

"But, for me, doing Strictly was a wonderful distraction. I spoke to a grief specialist who told me dance is one of the most amazing things for grief."

Annabel - who was married to Mel for 30 years and has Amber, Lily and Charlie with him - eventually reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing with her professional partner Johannes Radebe, but revealed that the main thing she learned during her time on the show was just how commonplace wigs are in the world of television.

She said: "It is hard work but I learnt so much about wigs. Probably every single look you have seen on Strictly is a wig. They use the front part of your hair and create a scaffold and bolt it on. Now when I see stars with amazing hair, I know what it is!"

The sports star was then asked about the practicalities of going to the toilet in some of the extravagant costumes used on Strictly Come Dancing and joked that can all be a "nightmare" to get through.

She said: "You are literally sewn in to your costumes. They make sure no flaps of skirts flare up or you flash when you are not meant to. It means the toilet queue is a nightmare!"