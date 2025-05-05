Anne Robinson has "thrown money" at her face in a bid to look youthful but she fears it's not "working anymore".

Anne Robinson worries her cosmetic surgeries are no longer effective

The 80-year-old former host of 'The Weakest Link' underwent a facelift in a bid to tackle her wrinkles and she was open about the work she had done, but Anne worries there not much more she can do to turn back the hands of time.

She told The Mirror newspaper: "If you look at Jane Fonda, I don't know she must be 83, 84, and she's looking fantastic.

"It's why, when I had a facelift, I immediately said that I'd had one, because I didn't want people who are my age to think, why don't I look like her with no lines?

"I've just thrown money at my face. Not sure it's working anymore … But not everyone has those options. I have been very lucky."

Anne also admitted she thinks about her own mortality "quite a lot" but she tries to keep fit and healthy and spend time with her family.

She said: "I do think about it quite a lot. And I look at the obituaries saying, oh, golly, they went at 70, they went at 72.

"But then the other day there was a woman who died at 116. So what I do is I try to keep fit, and live in the day and be grateful for wonderful grandsons, my daughter and my so- in-law …

"And I love clothes. I keep buying clothes, I don't think, Oh, well, I won't need any soon."

It comes after Anne admitted she would "never" get away with her comments on 'The Weakest Link' nowadays.

She fronted the BBC quiz show from 2000 to 2012 and became known for the harsh jibes she would often throw at contestants, but she has claimed her presenting style would have to be very different if she was still on the programme today.

She told The Oldie magazine: "You'd never be able to say all that now. Half of it would be stamped out."

However, she argued that the contestants actually enjoyed her being rude.

She explained: "I always thought the contestants would feel short-changed if I were nice. "When we had a rehearsal with real-life people for the first time, I realised how competitive they were. I'd say, 'Why are you voting off Janet?'

"And they'd say, 'Because she has Jesus sandals and quite bad BO'. And I thought, 'Great - we can all be ourselves'."

Anne became known as the Queen of Mean, but she didn't mind the nickname thanks to her background as a journalist.

She added: "I had spent years in a newspaper newsroom where that's the common banter."