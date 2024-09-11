Ant and Dec have won the TV Presenter accolade at the National Television Awards (NTAs) for the 23rd time in a row.

Ant and Dec continued their winning streak

The 'Saturday Night Takeaway' co-hosts - who were up for the prize alongside Alison Hammond,Stacey Solomon, Claudia Winkleman and Bradley Walsh - thanked their fans for helping them continue their record-breaking streak at the annual ceremony on Thursday (11.09.24) night.

Taking to the stage at The O2 in London, Declan Donnelly laughed: "Sit down Bradley, sit down!"

He then said: "What can we say? Thank you so much. It's really, really hard to put into words just how this feels year after year and how much it means to us that you take the time to vote for us and make us your winners."

Ant McPartlin added: "Honestly, it's a joy, we know we're not gonna win it one year but it's not tonight, thank God.

"But thank you to everybody who works with us on our shows, we love you, we wouldn't be here without you guys."

The pair then paid tribute to their wives and families, with Dec revealing he was carrying a good luck charm from his daughter.

Ant said: "Thank you to our beautiful wives and lovely supportive families, sorry we work so much but we've got some time off now."

Dec added: "Thank you to our families in the Toon."

As Ant then jokingly thanked Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, Dec said: "Our lives have changed so unbelievably since we won these awards, over the last six years recently as we've got very small children.

"It used to be we'd be going out partying and now we're going back to dirty nappies and the school run tomorrow.

"My girl Isla is six now, she left for school this morning and said 'Good luck, I hope you win the trophy'. In fact, she said, 'Take my lip balm, I think it'll be good luck.' "

Pulling the tube of lip balm out of his pocket, he exclaimed: "Isla, it worked! We won!"

The win was the pair's second time on stage during the evening as 'I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!' had scooped the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award earlier in the ceremony.