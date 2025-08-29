Ant and Dec are said to be on the cusp of signing what is being described as a three‑year “golden handcuffs” deal worth around £30 million with ITV.

Timed to coincide with their milestone 50th birthdays this autumn, the agreement is intended to keep the pair anchored to the broadcaster as rival platforms seek to lure them away, according to sources.

Anthony McPartlin, 49, and Declan Donnelly, also 49, are reportedly finalising negotiations on the contract, which would extend their roles hosting I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent and Limitless Win for another three years.

According to The Sun, the deal follows a spate of ITV‑talent poaching by streamers, especially after the departure of former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby.

A TV insider said: “This is one of the last golden handcuff deals in television but ITV see Ant and Dec as a worthwhile investment.

“They’re still loved by the public and front some of the channel’s biggest and most successful shows.

“The timing could not be any better as they prepare to turn 50. Now they have double the reason to celebrate.

“From the ITV execs’ point of view, it also ensures that there aren’t any counter‑bids from the streaming giants who are increasingly moving into the light entertainment arena. Disney+ is rebooting Blind Date and Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt was widely seen as a rip‑off of the jungle. Netflix has also been specifically targeting ITV talent including Holly Willoughby, Emma Willis and Amanda Holden, who’ve all been given shows by the streamer.”

Ant and Dec are expected to announce the deal officially in the New Year, once their current contract expires.

As Ant and Dec are set to turn 50 later this year, it represents a landmark both personally and professionally.

The pair first met as child actors in the BBC children’s drama Byker Grove in 1990.

Both were born in Newcastle in 1975 – Ant on 18 November and Dec on 25 September – and they transitioned from acting into pop music as PJ and Duncan before finding enduring success as television presenters.

Together they have fronted flagship shows such as SMTV Live, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Saturday Night Takeaway, and Britain’s Got Talent.

The duo have a long history of lucrative ITV contracts.

Previous “golden handcuffs” deals include a multi‑year renewable agreement in 2016 estimated at £30 million for three years, as well as earlier deals in the 2000s valued at up to £40 million.