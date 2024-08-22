Ant and Dec will star in a new travel show alongside longtime friend Stephen Mulhern.

ITV has confirmed 'The Accidental Tourist' will see the 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' co-hosts send their pal to Asia to "broaden his horizons", but the 'Deal or No Deal' presenter admitted the programme is like the "world's worst bucket list".

A synopsis reads: "'Catchphrase' and 'Deal or No Deal' host Stephen is a man who likes what he knows - and that does not include travelling to exotic locations, trying new foods or being pushed out of his comfort zone in any way.

"But now Stephen has asked Ant Dec to help him finally change his ways… and they have decided to send their good friend to Asia to broaden his horizons."

The one-off special is expected to see Stephen "encounter epic locations, exotic cultures and cuisines, incredible people and places and exhilarating activities", which he wouldn't have chosen himself.

Ant admitted the show will be "a lot of fun" for him and Dec, but "not so much for Stephen", while Dec added: "We can’t wait to send Stephen off on his exotic journey of self-discovery and see what he uncovers."

Stephen is "nervous" about trying new foods and drinks in Asia, because he's never even had a cup of coffee before.

He said: "Travelling and adventure have never been on my list of favourite things ... so to say I'm nervous would be a huge understatement!

"This project sort of feels like the world's worst bucket list.

"There are lots of things I love in life, just as much as there are things I don't like; fancy food, exotic places, and even the sound of the cutlery scraping on the food tins on 'I'm A Celebrity' can tip me over the edge!

"I've never even had a cup of coffee ... so don't get me started on avocado! In this case, I can't help but feel I’m going to be facing them all! I like to have a lot of laughs during the shows I present, but I’ve got a sense you’ll be seeing a lot more emotions than just laughter on this journey! I hope you enjoy it and please wish me luck!"

'The Accidental Tourist' is to be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX in 2025.