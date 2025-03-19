Ant and Dec's Limitless Win renewed for 2 more series

'Ant and Dec's Limitless Win' have been commissioned for two more series.

The hit ITV1 quiz show - which sees contestants tested on their general knowledge as they climb up a money prize ladder to bag as much cash as they can - will stay on screens until at least 2027.

The broadcaster has also revealed it has ordered two Christmas specials - with one airing in December 2025.

Co-host Ant McPartlin said: “We're really pleased that 'Limitless Win' is coming back for another two series and some Christmas specials.

"People stop us all the time saying how much they love the show and play along with their family.

"It's exciting it's such a hit with viewers."

Declan Donnelly added: “We'd love to go further up the ladder than we’ve ever been.

"We want the contestants to go as high as possible!

"That's the magic of 'Limitless Win', you never know, you might just know the exact answer to the question!"

Since launching in 2022, the Geordie duo's "nail-biting" show - which has been streamed 13 million times - has given away more than £3.5 million.

The 2024 series fuelled "drama, jeopardy and excitement" as married NHS workers Helen and Charlie, from Suffolk, became the show's first £1 million winners after they correctly answered the Britpop question: "2024 marks how many years since Blur beat Oasis to the UK number one spot with the song Country House". The answer was 29.

The pair lost lives when they were asked a question about the weight of Marvel character Captain America’s shield, and they cashed out at £1 million after being unsure of an answer about NASA’s Perseverance Rover on Mars.

'Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win' has been recommissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, ITV's Director of Entertainment and Daytime Commissioning, and Kevin O’Brien, the broadcaster's Commissioning Editor Entertainment.

Katie said: "We're absolutely delighted to be bringing back 'Ant and Dec's Limitless Win' for a further two series.

"The show has established itself as a firm favourite amongst audiences and a staple in the ITV entertainment calendar.

"With Ant and Dec at the helm, it will no doubt continue to deliver more nail-biting drama, jeopardy and excitement this time around as a new set of contestants prepare to climb their way to a fortune.”

The show is produced by Hello Dolly and Mitre Studios.

Gemma Nightingale, Head of Entertainment for Mitre Studios and Executive Producer of 'Limitless Win', said: “We’re really excited to be heading into series five and six of 'Limitless Win', with the addition of two Christmas specials.

"We can’t wait for more people to take on the Limitless Ladder, and I’m keeping everything crossed that our new contestants will climb higher into the millions than ever before!”