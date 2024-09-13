Ant McPartlin is loving the challenge of fatherhood.

Ant McPartlin loves being a dad

The 48-year-old TV star became a dad for the first time in May, when his wife Anne-Marie gave birth to a baby boy, and Ant has now revealed that he's loving life as a dad.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "I’m really good, I’m really happy. There are lots of nappies and sleepless nights but it’s absolutely wonderful.

"I’m loving it. It’s been the best year."

Ant has actually been taking some parenting tips from Declan Donnelly, his long-time TV co-star.

The 'Saturday Night Takeaway' host shared: "Dec has been very good - he’s given me some good advice."

Despite this, Dec - who has two children of his own - acknowledged that his parenting advice isn't always the most sensible.

The TV star - who first met Ant when they both appeared on 'Byker Grove' - quipped: "I do share tips and things. They’re very bad. My tips are normally: give the baby to somebody else! That’s it."

Ant announced the birth of his son via an Instagram post in May.

Alongside a black-and-white photograph of himself and his baby boy, Ant wrote: "Welcome to the family.

"Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess. (sic)"

Ant always wanted to become a dad, and he and his ex-wife, make-up artist Lisa Armstrong, actually tried to have children during their marriage.

The award-winning TV star previously told the Radio Times: "Lisa and I would love to have kids. We’re trying. It’s tougher than you think when you get a bit older."

The pair split in 2018, after 11 years of marriage, and his relationship with Anne-Marie was made public six months later.