Ant Middleton cancels UK tour

The former 'SAS: Who Dares Win' star - who was Chief Instructor on the show from 2015 to 2021 - has called off his upcoming tour in order to focus on TV work.

He told fans in an Instagram video: "It saddens me to announce I've had to cancel my upcoming UK tour in October and November due to scheduling issues.

"Let me explain on here because you deserve an explanation. I've had lots and lots of issues with being able to schedule this and making sure I prioritise the work around it.

"I've had some very, very important media/TV work come and I've had to balance it out between what is my priority.

"Is it to get back on UK TV? Which is one of the reasons why I've had to cancel this tour.

"Also, some very big announcements and TV projects going on within that time period as well.

"I've had to weigh the two up, prioritise for the better and choose between one and the other."

However, Ant, 43, insisted he will return with a "bigger and better" show next year.

He said: "On the plus, it really allows me to focus on a huge tour next year where I can get around and see absolutely everyone.

"Really see everyone and share my K2 adventure, my 'Dancing with the Stars' adventure, my 'SAS Australia' adventures and my book as well, 'Military Mindset', which is coming out very soon.

"So, on all the positive notes we're going to go bigger and better next year."