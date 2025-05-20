Anthea Turner has given an update on her wedding plans to fiancé Mark Armstrong.

The 64-year-old TV presenter has delayed getting hitched to her 59-year-old businessman lover multiple times after Mark popped the question during a romantic getaway to Italy in 2019 - just months after they met in a London nightclub in July that year.

Anthea previously said the loss of her and Mark's mums and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic were factors in the pair delaying their nuptials, which was originally due to take place in Rome, Italy, in September 2020.

The former 'Blue Peter' co-host has now admitted the wedding still has not been sorted out but declared the special occasion will now take place "in the UK".

Anthea - who lives with Mark - told the new issue of Bella magazine: "We haven't sorted out the wedding - we have to get our act together.

"I don't want the faff of organising anything abroad, so it will be in the UK.

"God knows how many bridesmaids I'm going to have!"

Anthea's first husband was BBC Radio 1 DJ Peter Powell, 74, and the couple were married from 1990 until 1998.

The former 'Top of the Pops' presenter was next married to TV personality Grant Bovey, 64, from 2000 until 2015.

Anthea became a stepmother to Grant's three daughters - Lily, 33, Amelia, 32, and Claudia, 29 - when the pair got married in 2000, and despite her separation from their father she is still actively involved in their lives and they share a special bond.

She said: "Being a stepmum for me is one of my favourite roles.

"I love all three of my stepdaughters, and we have a great bond.

"I wasn't lucky enough to have my own children, but I knew I would adore these three little girls who were quite young when they came into my life.

"I'm so lucky to have them in my life despite the fact that their dad and I are no longer together."

Anthea and Grant initially split in 2012 due his infidelity, and after reconciling they split for good in 2013 and were legally separated in 2015.

The star has now found her happily ever after with Mark and feels "really lucky" to be with a man who is very romantic and always trying to surprise her.

Anthea said: "I'm really lucky that Mark is a real romantic.

"For Easter, he woke me up in the morning and said, 'Get ready for an Easter egg hunt around the house,' you're never too old for an egg hunt!

"I love stuff like that. It's spontaneous and fun. I feel like a lucky lady."