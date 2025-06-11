Anthea Turner has made her fiancé “healthier” since they met.

The 65-year-old TV presenter - who released her healthy lifestyle book, How to Age Well: The Secrets, in 2021 - met 59-year-old businessman Mark Armstrong in 2019, and as she has been vocal about being active and ditching processed foods, it has motivated him to improve his body.

In an interview with Woman's Weekly magazine, she said: "Mark is definitely healthier since he met me."

The couple enjoy making "good food from scratch" in their London home, instead of going out to restaurants.

Anthea said: "We live in London but don't go out to restaurants much. Mark comes from an Italian family who cooked and by osmosis, he learnt from being in the kitchen with his grandma and mum.

"We both enjoy creating good food from scratch."

The former Blue Peter presenter and Mark "feel married" even though they have delayed their getting hitched multiple times.

Anthea - who previously said the loss of her and Mark's mothers and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic were factors in the pair postponing their nuptials - added: "We talk about it, then we don't talk about it, and then something happens.

"Of course, we feel married because we've been together for six years."

The star - who insisted she and Mark will tie the knot one day - insisted the pair are "very connected", and she cherishes their relationship.

She added: "I am never lonely with Mark, even if he's not in. We are very connected.

"I cherish our relationship and my life, probably because I realise I've got more air miles behind me than I have in front. I feel very grateful."

Anthea and Mark planned to get hitched in Rome, Italy, in September 2020, and she recently revealed the special occasion will now take place "in the UK".

In an interview with Bella magazine in May, she said: "We haven't sorted out the wedding - we have to get our act together.

"I don't want the faff of organising anything abroad, so it will be in the UK.

"God knows how many bridesmaids I'm going to have!"

Anthea's first husband was BBC Radio 1 DJ Peter Powell, 74, and the couple were married from 1990 until 1998.

The former Top of the Pops presenter was next married to TV personality Grant Bovey, 64, from 2000 until 2015.

Anthea became a stepmother to Grant's three daughters - Lily, 33, Amelia, 32, and Claudia, 29 - when the pair got married in 2000, and despite her separation from their dad, she is still actively involved in their lives and they share a special bond.

She said: "Being a stepmum for me is one of my favourite roles.

"I love all three of my stepdaughters, and we have a great bond.

"I wasn't lucky enough to have my own children, but I knew I would adore these three little girls who were quite young when they came into my life.

"I'm so lucky to have them in my life despite the fact that their dad and I are no longer together."