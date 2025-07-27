Anton Du Beke thinks his wife's battle with endometriosis has been "cruel".

Hannah and Anton Du Beke have been married since 2017

The 59-year-old dancer has been married to Hannah Summers since 2017, and Anton has opened up about his wife's struggles with endometriosis, which can affect fertility.

Anton said on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast: "I knew I wanted to be with her, I saw her with her nephews. She's so kind and so caring, I just couldn't understand the universe.

"And whoever is upstairs, if anyone's upstairs, looking down and going 'you are the most perfect person to have children, but I'm not going to let you have any children because I'm going to give you this'.

"And I'm going to say 'you're going to have this endometriosis, and you're going to suffer with this all of your life, chronically, and I'm not going to let you have any children'.

"I thought that was peculiar, cruel, and inexplicable and unforgivable. And if ever I go up to somewhere and meet this person I would say 'I think you're not OK with decisions like this, this doesn't make any sense to me.'"

Anton and Hannah ultimately turned to IVF in a bid to have kids. And the Strictly Come Dancing star has now admitted to feeling helpless amid his wife's health struggles.

He said: "Then we went through the process of IVF, well crying out loud. You girls are extraordinary. As much as I want to get involved, all I can do is hold your hand.

"It makes me emotional every time I talk about it. The injections, the stress, the anxiety. I have anxiety and stress but it's not my body.

"She has these injections and the bruises in the bum, in the thigh, in the stomach. And you're trying to help but what can you do?

"Whatever you want, tell me and I'll do it but that's all you have and it's horrendous as a man to watch it."

Anton and Hannah ultimately managed to have twins together, after their first round of IVF. But the TV star still admires any woman who goes through the IVF process.

He said: "You feel so inadequate and you want to do so much more but I can't do anything. And that's why you girls are so extraordinary, you're extraordinary that you do all this stuff."