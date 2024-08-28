Anton Du Beke feels "very territorial" about 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Anton Du Beke feels 'territorial' about Strictly

The 58-year-old judge first appeared on the BBC Latin and ballroom competition as a professional from the very first series, and he is delighted to still be involved after more than two decades.

He told 'BBC Breakfast': I love the show and I feel very territorial about the show as I think it is a brilliant thing."

He was asked by presenter Sally Nugent if he ever saw "anything that made him uncomfortable", given the recent scandal around the show regarding allegations of misconduct.

Anton replied: "No, I can only speak for myself of course. The only time we are all together is on Saturday for the live show.

"The rest of the week you are off with your partner. So that's as much time as you have with everyone, one day.

"I enjoyed my time as a professional dancer enormously. I had the most wonderful relationships with all my partners who I wouldn't have changed for the world, all of them.

"And I got the great opportunity to spend time with some wonderful ladies that I probably would never crossed paths with otherwise, even in the industry."

Anton picked out Ann Widdecombe, hailing her as "remarkable" during their time together on the show.

He added: "We had the most brilliant time and I can say that for all my partners."

The dancer was also asked if 'Strictly' had become too competitive over the years, but he insisted the nature of ballroom means that drive has always been there.

He said: "Well it was competitive then. We were all competitive dancers who had all walked off the competitive ballroom into the studio.

"It was enormously competitive then, I mean nobody knew we would be going 20 years later. We were there for 'Strictly' to be like, 'This is what we do, ballroom dancing.' "