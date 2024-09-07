Love Island's Anton Danyluk claims he he lost £100,000 in Dubai.

Anton Danyluk lost 100k on Dubai business deal

The 30-year-old fitness influencer - who appeared on season five of 'Love Island' in 2019 - said he made the "biggest mistake" of his life when he invested in a gym nightclub concept in Dubai.

Speaking on Instagram, he explained: "I lost £100,000 in Dubai. Shortly after COVID, I got invited on an influencer trip to Dubai.

"As soon as I got there I absolutely fell in love with the place and I never came home.

" bought myself a Bentley and an apartment on the Palm. I was absolutely living the dream. Unfortunately, it was all downhill from there.

"I invested £100,000 into a gym concept that was going to be a nightclub gym. Everything that we did went wrong.

"It took us over a year to launch with us putting loads of money into this concept. On top of that, the day of launch the place flooded.

"Myself and my business partner had massive disagreements and it was just an absolute flop.'

"It was the first time in my life that I’d made a bad business decision and it cost me massively. It sent me into a downward spiral and really put me into a bad place."

Anton also revealed he "slept with a different girl every night" after 'Love Island'.

He said: "'Love Island' completely changed me. Coming off the show I had my personal appearance tour which saw me in nightclubs night after night making a lot of money to be there.

"On top of this, I was sleeping with different women every single night. I became that cocky person again and I was seeking external validation."