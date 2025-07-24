Apple TV+ has recommissioned Stick for a second season.

Stick / Credit: Apple TV+ press centre

The sports comedy show received critical acclaim when the eight-part first season premiered on the streaming platform on June 4, 2025, and Owen Wilson, 56, who plays ex-professional golfer Pryce Cahill and serves as Stick's executive producer, is delighted that a second series is being made.

He said: "I think we all had a great time making it.

"It’s really nice to see the show connecting with people and to know that we get a chance to continue the story!"

In Season One of Stick, viewers learnt how Pryce's golfing career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago.

Following the collapse of his marriage to Amber-Linn (Judy Greer), and while working at an Indiana sporting goods store, he hedged his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager).

The second series has promised to serve "more heart", new characters and laughs, as well as the return of the season one cast, including Owen, Peter, 33, Marc Maron, 61, (Mitts), Mariana Treviño, 47, (Elena), and Lilli Kay, 29 (Zero).

Stick creator Jason Keller, 56, said: "I am inspired and humbled by the audience reaction to Stick, and I’m thrilled to be making a second season with this magical cast, led by the incomparable Owen Wilson, and the wonderful creative team at Apple TV+.

"It’s a joy to be able to continue this story. Most importantly, however, this season two order will provide me with an undeniable excuse to play even more golf. Thank you, Apple TV+.”

Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, teased that there is "plenty more" action to come for fans in Stick's second series.

He added: "With first season of Stick, audiences instantly fell in love with the charming, funny and heartfelt world that Jason, Owen and their all-star team created this season.

"There’s plenty more in the bag for fans of the series and we’re thrilled they’ll soon have the chance to discover Pryce Cahill’s next chapter.”

The season one finale of Stick - titled Déjà Vu All Over Again - is available to stream now on Apple TV+.