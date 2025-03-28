Lord Alan Sugar has fired Max England on 'The Apprentice'.

The 78-year-old business magnate axed Max, 30, after he failed to impress during the latest task, and Max - who led team Parallel in the live shopping channel task - has admitted to being disappointed by his early exit from the BBC show.

He told MailOnline: "I made the best decisions with the information I had at the time, and I can be proud of that. And unfortunately, on this occasion, it wasn't enough.

"I would have loved for it [to stay in the competition], but, yeah, I can leave my head held high, and I left everything out there."

Despite this, Max believes that any one of his teammates could've easily been axed by Lord Sugar.

He explained: "If I'm honest, there was probably a reason or a justification to have fired any one of the four of us really.

"You've got Amber Rose - she was saying in the boardroom that we weren't giving her enough direction. But you saw it with the face steamer.

"Chisola, I put her in charge of securing the best style product, which was the air fryer, and she didn't manage to do that.

"And Dean, you know, is wheeler dealer. Dean, I put him with me so that we could choose collectively the best product. So he was equally responsible for that.

"But look, when you put yourself as project manager, you know you're sticking your neck out."

Max accepts that as team leader, he has to accept the ultimate responsibility for his team's failings in the task.

He shared: "I said in the boardroom, I think you have to, as a leader, accept responsibility for the collective right, and that's absolutely what I did."

During the latest episode, Lord Sugar admitted to being unimpressed by Max's efforts during the task.

Speaking to Max in the boardroom, Lord Sugar said: "Max hasn’t impressed me very much.

"Max made quite a lot of mistakes, picking the wrong things, picking things that he liked…

"Max I’m going to hold you accountable and responsible for the failure of this task.

"It is regretful, but you’re fired."