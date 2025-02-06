Lord Alan Sugar is bringing back a former contestant from last year's series of 'The Apprentice'.

For the first time in the show's history, a contestant from a previous season will reappear on the BBC show when musician Tre Lowe - who finished in the final five in 2024 - will use his experience in garage duo Architechs to help the contestants make their own tunes.

He told MailOnline: "I can't share everything about what I know about the episode, I don't want to spoil it for everyone.

"But I think I can say what they did share anyway, it is a music-related task.

"So me being someone who is known from the music business and an ex-contender, I guess from their point of view, it's great."

The 50-year-old star was grateful for the chance to return and share his expertise with some of this year's entrepreneurs.

He said: "I don't know what the thought process was, I was just so glad to be there.

"It was only about half of the candidates, but to get a chance to speak to them, see how they are, only briefly, it was also really really great because I was in their position a year before that.

"I am excited. I can't wait to watch it. I don't know what happens. Nobody tells you anything, its like top secret! I have no idea what happens, who won, no idea..."

Tre will be helping the contestants "craft an absolute banger", and he previously admitted he was "buzzing".

He wrote on Instagram: "This time last year, I was in the boardroom as a contestant, now I’m back mentoring the next wave of entrepreneurs, showing them how to craft a hit song and step up under pressure.

"What makes this moment even more special? Doing it in the year of the 25th anniversary of Body Groove, a track that changed everything for me.

"To come full circle, sharing my music knowledge and mentoring these candidates as they navigate the competition, is an absolute privilege."