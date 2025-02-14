‘The Apprentice’ star Pamela Laird is pregnant.

Pamela Laird and Jay Searles are expecting their first child together

The beauty entrepreneur - who appeared on the BBC show in 2019 - revealed she is expecting her first child with her long-term partner Jay Searles, and has gushed she is “so excited to start this new chapter” with her other half.

Taking to Instagram, Pamela shared a video of the happy couple holding up an ultrasound photo, and added the caption: “August 2025. 13 years, countless memories and now … we’re adding a little one to the mix! So excited to start this new chapter (sic).”

In series 12 of ‘The Apprentice’, Pamela came in third place, trailing behind runner-up Scarlett Allen-Horton and show winner Carine Lepore.

The businesswoman was fired by Lord Alan Sugar after she failed to impress the business mogul with her plan for her beauty brand Moxi Loves.

Reflecting on what let her down after she was axed from the show, Pamela told The Independent newspaper: “It definitely came across that it was my lack of product availability for my brand Moxi Loves.

“But I think it also has to do with businesses he feels he can make a difference in – Scarlett's is recruitment, Carina's is bakery – and they might just be particularly more interesting industries for him.”

Even so, Pamela emphasised she was proud of making it to the top three.

Speaking with Evoke, she said: “It was interesting; I didn’t pack enough clothes to make it to the final.

“When we were whittled down to the final three, I thought, whatever happens next, we’re all successful business people in our own right.”

While she missed out on Lord Sugar’s investment in ‘The Apprentice’, Pamela remained hopeful and insisted she was “definitely destined to run [her] own business” due to her strong work ethic.

She added: “My parents worked so hard and instilled such a good work ethic within me. I do remember being a teenager and wanting a job, and that definitely came from my mum going to work. I think I understood that working for yourself was a way to feel fulfilled in your job.”