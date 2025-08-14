Thomas Skinner is the latest celebrity joining Strictly Come Dancing.

Thomas Skinner is joining Strictly Come Dancing

The 34-year-old reality TV star - who appeared on the 2019 series of BBC's The Apprentice - is the 10th star confirmed for the upcoming series of the corporation's hit Latin and ballroom dance show.

He said in a statement: "I’m beyond excited to be joining Strictly Come Dancing.

"I’ve tackled the boardroom and some big breakfasts in my time, but stepping onto the dance floor under that glitter ball is next-level stuff!

"I’ve never danced in my life (other than at weddings), but I’m ready to graft and of course have a laugh.

"Bring on the sequins, sambas and most importantly, the BOSH to the ballroom!"

Thomas made the announcement on Sam Thompson's Hits Radio show on Thursday (14.08.25) morning.

He said: "I'm so looking forward to it, I'm excited, I'm buzzing.

"I cannot dance, but I'm going to learn how to dance, I'm going to try and win it.

"It's my mum's favourite show, my mum absolutely loves it. I told a couple of my mates, none of them believed me.

"It's something completely out of my comfort zone.

"I'm going to be putting on the outfits, learning how to dance and just try my best."

Thomas also revealed that he will be doing his first Strictly training session on Friday (15.08.25).

The big reveal comes after RuPaul's Drag Race UK star La Voix, 45, retired England rugby player Chris Robshaw, 39, and trailblazing model Ellie Goldstein, 23 - the first model with Down Syndrome to grace the cover of British Vogue magazine - were announced as stars of Strictly Come Dancing's new series on Wednesday (13.08.25).

La Voix said in a statement: "I've performed for royalty, RuPaul and Simon Cowell, but nothing fills me with more excitement (and quite a bit of terror) than the thought of dancing in front of millions on live Saturday night TV.

"Strictly is a national institution and I can't wait to get started.

"All that's left to say is: good luck to my partner! Here's hoping they can help me go from La Voix into La Danse."

Chris - who with La Voix were revealed on Wednesday's edition of The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 - commented: "This is about as far out of my comfort zone as it gets!

"I’m hoping to take my dad dancing to a whole new level, and my mum can’t wait to drag me along to her Zumba class.

"Let’s see if a rugby sidestep works in the Cha Cha Cha."

And Ellie - whose casting was announced on Wednesday's episode of BBC Breakfast - said: "I’m absolutely over the moon to be joining the cast and pros of Strictly Come Dancing this year.

"It’s a show I’ve loved watching for so long, and the chance to now be part of it feels like a dream.

"I know it’s going to be challenging, but I’m ready to do it with the glitter and glamour and make some magic on that dancefloor.

"Let the Strictly journey begin!"

On Tuesday (12.08.25), YouTuber-and-podcaster George Clarke, 25, made his Strictly Come Dancing announcement on BBC Radio 1, and EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal, 46, was confirmed for the dancing show on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

And on Monday (11.08.25), former Love Island star Dani Dyer, 29, retired footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 53, and Doctor Who legend Alex Kingston, 62, were announced as stars of the new series of the Latin and ballroom dance competition on BBC's The One Show.

Olympic sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, 36 - also known as Nitro from BBC's Gladiators - was the first celebrity to be announced, also on Monday.