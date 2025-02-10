Arabella Chi has "always wanted kids".

Arabella Chi is looking forward to becoming a mum

The 33-year-old model is expecting her first child with boyfriend Billy Henty, and Arabella can't wait to become a mum.

The former 'Love Island' star - who started dating Billy in 2024 - told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I’ve always wanted kids and I feel like it’s just finding the right person.

"I think a lot of people have a lot of pressure on age and I am 33 going on 34 next month. But it was one of those things where I wasn’t going to rush into it until I met the right person.

"At the back of my mind, I thought, ‘I do hope that I find that person.’ But if it didn’t happen, it didn’t happen. But I’m so lucky that it happened by chance."

Arabella feels "quite prepared" for the arrival of her baby girl. However, the model doesn't want to feel "over-ready".

The reality star explained: "We are quite prepared.

"We’ve been sent so many clothes that she’s got a bigger wardrobe than me already. But I don’t want to be over-ready. I’d rather not buy too much before she’s here."

Despite this, Arabella and Billy are preparing to move houses shortly after the baby arrives.

Arabella - who appeared on 'Love Island' back in 2019 - said: "We only have a one-bedroom apartment at the moment so we can’t have too much.

"We are going to move in summer but, for now, I love this apartment and moving while pregnant would be too much - they say being pregnant is enough stress as it is. The first few months the baby is with you [in the bedroom] anyway, so we’ll make do."