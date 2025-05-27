Archie Panjabi joked she and Anita Dobson "got to know each other extremely well" in their bi-generation scene.

Archie Panjabi and Anita Dobson got very well acquainted on Doctor Who

The 'Doctor Who' star - who has joined as the new version of the Rani alongside Anita's Mrs Flood - has opened up about sharing the screen with the former 'EastEnders' actress, including a fairly intimate moment when they were becoming two halves of the iconic villain.

She recalled: "Anita and I had to stand side-by-side and twist the upper halves of our body to an angle where we could look at each other.

"We needed to give the illusion we were joined at the hip. It was very awkward but hilarious.

"We spent the whole day filming this scene, and let’s just say by the end of that scene, we got to know each other extremely well [laughs]. It was really hard to keep a straight face."

Archie hailed Anita for her "wicked sense of humour", and admitted they "got on like a house on fire" during filming for the beloved BBC show.

She added: "That relationship was effortless, and I hope the audience get to feel that chemistry on screen.

"When I met her, she gave me a big hug. I knew this was somebody I would not only connect with for the purposes of 'Doctor Who', but I would be in touch with for the rest of my life.

"In terms of their relationship on screen, they’re a riot. They’re united in purpose on their mission, but their dynamic isn’t exactly subtle.

"The Rani is the leader, and Mrs Flood’s Rani hovers behind. But the real fun kicks in when we see these two characters alone and they turn into bickering sisters. It was a lot of fun to play."

Meanwhile, Archie - who has fond memories of watching 'Doctor Who' as a child - revealed how she approached embodying an iconic character for the two-part series finale 'Wish World' and 'The Reality War'.

She explained: "I had seen [previous episodes with the Rani] before, but I watched it again. She’s unforgettable.

"I was keen to capture her essence, her strength, her presence, but also avoid mimicking her.

"We’re both different Ranis, but I did want to give that nod to her. But at the same time, I wanted to embrace [showrunner Russell T. Davies'] script and dialogue and make her my own."