Ashley Cain is to visit some of the world’s most dangerous places as part of a new documentary series.

The 33-year-old former footballer will be seen venturing to locations such as Marseilles to the gangs within a Philippine prison and poachers in South Africa with a camera crew for new BBC Three show as he insisted he has a "genuine passion" for the situations of each individual he meets.

He said: "I have a genuine passion for the people of this world and true compassion for every person’s situation.

"I am also incredibly inquisitive about the human mind and how people operate on the other side of their comfort zone."

The former ' Ex on the Beach' star explained that he will be as "deeply immersed" as possible and insisted that there will be "no judgement£ on et from himself because he wants to put himself in the shoes of those he crosses paths with.

He said: "So, I’m heavily invested in this series that explores the minds and lives of fellow young men based on the hardship they face in each adverse environment.

"It’s not my intention to judge. It’s my intention to understand.

"I will be as deeply immersed as I can be to truly understand how they think, feel and what they choose to or have to do in their lives to provide, protect or simply just survive.

"And ultimately ask myself… would I do the same if I lived in their world?"

An air date for 'Ashley Cain: Into The Danger Zone' is yet to be announced but the concept was previously compared to that of the documentaries headed up by Ross Kemp, which has seen the former 'EastEnders' star investigate the drugs trade and visit prisons.

An insider said: "After everything he has been through, raising money for his late daughter's charity through physical challenges, he's very much up for a tough new trial."