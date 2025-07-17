The Assembly has been commissioned for a second series.

Danny Dyer starred in series one of the show

The hit TV show involves celebrities facing questions from a group of people who are autistic, neurodivergent and/or learning disabled, and a second season of The Assembly has now been commissioned for 2026.

ITV boss Katie Rawcliffe said: "This really is ITV entertainment at its best: warm, funny, revealing and just that little bit mischievous.

"We've got lots of ideas about which famous faces will join for series two and we're eager to see what we'll learn from the fantastic questions The Assembly will have."

The first season of the TV show featured the likes of Danny Dyer, David Tennant, Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Gary Lineker.

And David Smyth, the entertainment commissioning editor of ITV, has promised that the new series of the show will feature a group of "bold celebrities".

He said: "The response to series one was thrilling and completely deserved for this fantastic cast and crew.

"There was no doubt in my mind that we needed to do more. I can't wait to see what questions The Assembly will put to our next group of bold celebrities and what their responses will be..."

Meanwhile, Stu Richards, the creative director of producers Rockerdale Studios, previously dismissed suggestions that The Assembly is "tokenistic", describing the show as "mainstream entertainment".

He said: "It’s not just representation for the sake of it – it’s not tokenistic. We see this as mainstream entertainment."

Stu also suggested that The Assembly is more heartfelt and sincere than most other TV shows.

He explained: "There’s an honesty that you just don’t get in other TV shows.

"It has non-culturally specific values like honesty and by extension, empathy. In shows with disabled people, you as a viewer are almost always asked to be sympathetic towards the people you’re seeing. You’re rarely asked to empathise. In this show, our cast have the authorship, they have the agency."