The 36-year-old pop star shot to fame alongside JB, 37, as part of JLS and competed in the BBC Latin and ballroom show himself with professional Janette Manrara in 2017 but now that his bandmate is taking part in the series, admitted his fellow singer has only just "scratched the surface" of what he can actually do.

"It's a different skill set. Ballroom and Latin is different skillset to dancing, and Janette's famous words to me in the rehearsal room were 'I wish you'd done nothing before this because it's harder to pull you back from what you're so used to and how your body moves'. I think JB is doing amazing, he should just continue what he's doing. I think for J now, he jus needs to bring out the personality a bit more. I think we've just scratched the surface of JB and what he can actually do so I'm looking forward to these next few weeks."

"In that show, everyone goes into it - whether you're a performer or not - no one is a Ballroom and Latin dancer so JB can go 'Okay, I can have some fun with this'."

The 'Beat Again' hitmaker has been paired up with Amy Dowden - who has made a return to the show after taking time out for breast cancer treatment last year - for the competition but after last Saturday's (26.10.24) recording, she took ill and Lauren Oakley will be dancing will him in the next round.

Aston said: "I think having to switch partners at the last minute, that whole thing is obviously gonna play a massive part and pressure so I''m sending lots of love to Amy as well."

Amy collapsed backstage last weekend, and even though she was said to be "doing much better" shortly afterwards, representatives for the show decided that Lauren would take her place.

A 'Strictly Come Dancing' spokesperson said: "Amy Dowden MBE is doing much better and the 'Strictly' family send her love and wish her well.

"She is delighted that fellow professional dancer, Lauren Oakley, is able to step in for rehearsals and to perform in Saturday’s show for JB Gill’s couple’s choice dance.

"We are all hopeful that Amy will be back to dance with JB next week."