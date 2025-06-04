Babatunde Aleshe has signed up for 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off'.

The 38-year-old comic will be taking his place in the tent for the Stand Up To Cancer special, with programme bosses hoping he will bring his "pure positivity" and "infectious" energy to the show.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Babatunde is guaranteed to be hilarious and will no doubt have plenty of banter with Paul, Noel, Caroline and Alison.

"He's not known for his prowess in the kitchen so there's sure to be some panicky moments laced with the good humour he's known for.

"His energy on the 'Gogglebox' sofa has always been pure positivity and very infectious, and bosses are hoping he'll bring that to the tent."

The news comes a few days after it was revealed 'Love Island' star Molly-Mae Hague will also be taking part in the charity baking competition.

A source said: "She will be a great addition to the line-up and bring a healthy helping of Love island glamour to the tent.

"Molly's now one of Britain's biggest TV stars and has seen her fame steadily grow since she first appeared on the ITV dating show back in 2019."

And fresh from her stint on 'Celebrity Big Brother', JoJo Siwa is also said to have signed up for 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off', with producers said to be particularly pleased because of the interest in the dancer and her relationship with Chris Hughes.

An insider said: "This is a bit of a coup for the 'Bake Off' because JoJo is currently one of the most talked about young stars on TV right now.

"She's barely had time to catch her breath, leaving 'CBB' last month amid huge media attention and heading straight into another huge show this month.

"It's also a fantastic gig for her because although she already has a fanbase over here, the cookery contest also introduces her to a wider British audience.

"Plus she got plenty of experience of cooking in front of the cameras while she was on 'Celebrity Big Brother', though this time she won't have hunky Chris to distract her."

The show will see Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond returning as hosts, but long-serving judge Paul Hollywood will be joined by Caroline Waldegrave after Prue Leith decided to step back from all 'GBBO' specials.