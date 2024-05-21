Netflix hit 'Baby Reindeer' is among the longlist nominations for this year's National Television Awards, where Ant and Dec will be aiming to win for the 23rd year in a row.

Netflix hit Baby Reindeer is among the long list nominations for this year's National Television Awards

The series - which features Richard Gadd as a struggling comedian and barman named Donny, who is stalked by a woman he meets at work called Martha, which reflects Richard’s real-life stalking ordeal - is up against the likes of 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office', 'Fool Me Once', and 'The Marlow Murder Club' in the 30-show New Drama category.

'Baby Reindeer' stars Richard and Jessica Gunning - who portrays Martha - also have a longlist nod in the Drama Performance category, where they could face off against the likes of 'Vera' star Brenda Blethyn, and Fool Me Once's Michelle Keegan, if they all make the shortlist.

The ceremony will be hosted by 'The Masked Singer' frontman Joel Dommett at London's The O2 on September 11th, when the prizes will be handed out.

'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' co-hosts Ant and Dec will be hoping to land the TV Presenter prize for a record 23rd year in a row.

'This Morning' hosts Alison Hammond, Cat Deeley, Dermot O’Leary, and Ben Shephard are also on the longlist, as are 'Love Island' frontwoman Maya Jama, and 'The Chase' presenter Bradley Walsh.

What's more, 'Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win' also has a longlist nod in the Quiz Game Show category, and their 'Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway' series - which has now been rested - could be up for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award if it makes the shortlist.

Should it do so, it could face stiff competition from the likes of 'Gladiators', 'Taskmaster', and 'The Masked Singer', which all feature in the longlist.

Other longlist nods include 'Doctor Who' stars David Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa for the Drama Performance prize, and Coleen Rooney is up for the Authored Documentary gong, alongside David Beckham's 'Beckham' doc, and 'Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story'.

2024 National Television Awards Categories

New Drama

Quiz Game Show

Authored Documentary

Returning Drama

TV Presenter

Factual Entertainment

Drama Performance

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Serial Drama

Expert

Serial Drama Performance

Reality Competition

Daytime

Comedy

Talent Show