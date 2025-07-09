Soap legends Barbara Knox, William Roache and Amanda Barrie have joined the line-up for An Audience with Coronation Street.

Barbara Knox will be appearing at the An Audience with Coronation Street shows

The three icons will appear live on stage to celebrate the incredible legacy of the ITV soap and share unforgettable memories from their time on the cobbles of Weatherfield.

Barbara, who has played Rita Tanner on Corrie for more than 50 years, will be appearing on stage in London and at the newly added matinee show in Salford.

She said: "I've always believed the magic of Coronation Street lives in the connection it has with its audience.

"After so many wonderful years on the cobbles, it feels very special and a little nerve-wracking to be stepping out and sharing some of those memories face to face. I don't often do things like this, but this show felt like the right moment to say thank you, and to celebrate everything Corrie has meant to all of us over the years."

Roache has portrayed Ken Barlow since the very first episode of Coronation Street back in 1960 – holding the Guinness World Record for the longest-serving actor in a continuous TV role – and will appear in the evening show in Salford and in Sunderland.

The 93-year-old star said: "When I first stepped onto the street in 1960, I never imagined the journey it would become for me and for millions of viewers across the globe. Coronation Street has been a second home and its fans an extended family.

"To now have the chance to meet audiences in person, share stories, and reflect on such a remarkable legacy is a real privilege. I'm truly looking forward to celebrating this incredible show, and all the people who've made it what it is, both on screen and watching at home."

Amanda, who brought humour and heart to the soap through her portrayal of Alma Halliwell between 1981 and 2001, will be appearing in Sheffield and Glasgow.

She said: "Returning to celebrate Coronation Street is like stepping back into a cherished chapter of my life. Alma was a character I loved deeply, and I still hear from fans who remember her with such fondness.

"The show's heart has always been its people, on screen and off and I'm so looking forward to sharing those memories with the audiences who made it all so special."

An Audience with Coronation Street will take place at various locations across the UK in September and will feature five of the soap's stars on stage at each performance – hosted by This Morning's soap expert Sharon Marshall.

Confirmed cast members include Andrew Whyment (Kirk Sutherland), Jack P Shepherd (David Platt), Jane Danson (Leanne Battersby), Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor), Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald) and Sam Aston (Chesney Brown).